Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,222. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

