Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,202. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.94 and a 200 day moving average of $190.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.