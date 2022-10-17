Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,202. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.94 and its 200-day moving average is $190.01.

