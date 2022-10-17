Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Hits $53.36 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Verge has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $53.36 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,193.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00023447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00267095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00120050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00748786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.57 or 0.00570866 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00252873 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,165,400 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

