Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,712,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.86% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $125,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 85.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 141,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCPT opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCPT. Raymond James decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

