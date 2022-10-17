Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,169,965 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $122,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.21 and a one year high of $81.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

