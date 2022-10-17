Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Volta in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson set a $2.50 target price on shares of Volta in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Volta from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Volta from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Volta stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Volta has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. Volta had a negative net margin of 562.95% and a negative return on equity of 89.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Volta will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Volta during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Volta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Volta during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

