Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.10 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $109.54 million and approximately $33.10 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00023499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,505.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035890 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00056875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00057034 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022775 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.29621739 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $26,267,789.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.