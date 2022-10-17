Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $4.61 or 0.00023602 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $110.13 million and approximately $37.07 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,525.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035854 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00056813 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00057164 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00022756 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005079 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.29621739 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $26,267,789.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.