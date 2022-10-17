Wacker Chemie (WCH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH):

10/11/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €104.00 ($106.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €188.00 ($191.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/11/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €114.00 ($116.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €114.00 ($116.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €146.00 ($148.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/4/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €201.00 ($205.10) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/29/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €104.00 ($106.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/29/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €178.00 ($181.63) price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

9/13/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €126.00 ($128.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/18/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €201.00 ($205.10) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

ETR WCH traded down €3.85 ($3.93) during trading on Monday, reaching €100.90 ($102.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €132.97 and a 200 day moving average of €147.73. Wacker Chemie AG has a one year low of €98.58 ($100.59) and a one year high of €187.10 ($190.92).

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

