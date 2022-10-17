Waltonchain Hits Market Cap of $23.23 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001466 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 2% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $23.23 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.96 or 0.27822744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,056,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,080,804 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.