Waltonchain Hits Market Cap of $23.23 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001466 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 2% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $23.23 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003395 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.96 or 0.27822744 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010867 BTC.
Waltonchain Profile
Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,056,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,080,804 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.
Waltonchain Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
