Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 100 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.81.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.9 %

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $8.55 on Monday, hitting $308.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,455. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

