Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 135,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 18,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 92.0% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 72,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 88,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,547,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

