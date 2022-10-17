WAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $185.96 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. WAX has a total market cap of $185.96 million and $5.96 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0831 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,948,566,473 coins and its circulating supply is 2,239,080,031 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

