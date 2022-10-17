WAXE (WAXE) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $60,959.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can now be bought for about $82.15 or 0.00420868 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WAXE has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.82 or 0.27730435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010831 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

