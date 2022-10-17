Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,787,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 73.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 120,303 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,157,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,151. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61.

