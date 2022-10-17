Wealth Management Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.32. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

