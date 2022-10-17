Wealth Management Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.93. 2,856,971 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28.

