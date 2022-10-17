Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Short Interest Down 21.2% in September

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,303,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,014,000 after acquiring an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,015,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 35.4% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 804,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after purchasing an additional 210,180 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Trading Down 2.2 %

Weatherford International stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Featured Stories

