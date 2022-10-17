William Richard White Sells 20,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CFO William Richard White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $796,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,362.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, September 13th, William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $878,475.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of AKRO stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $39.85. 629,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,017. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of -1.06. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.