WOW-token (WOW) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $397.73 million and $12.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.95 or 0.01420457 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005592 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022859 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00045922 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.64 or 0.01623256 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001734 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.03977835 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.