Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $68.11 million and $170,576.00 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,065,840,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,234,086,397 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,065,778,706 with 1,234,024,400 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05535481 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $312,182.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

