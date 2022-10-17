Wrapped TRON Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and $1.22 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,393.54 or 0.27650734 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06216723 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $833,869.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.