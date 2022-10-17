Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.37 billion and approximately $1.21 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06216723 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $833,869.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

