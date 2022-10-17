XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XPO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $46.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 649,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,503,000 after acquiring an additional 596,967 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.