XRUN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.51 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001965 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $371.95 million and $1.51 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

