ZClassic 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $338,335.24 and approximately $21.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00271554 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00093249 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00067199 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

