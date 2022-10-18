10,280 Shares in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Acquired by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Moneywise Inc. owned about 0.29% of VanEck Green Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

GRNB traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $27.04.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

