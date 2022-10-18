1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $339.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.17. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $672.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

