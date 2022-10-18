1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for $62.44 or 0.00318554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.05 million and $17,922.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,435.81 or 0.27707920 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010822 BTC.

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

