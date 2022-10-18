21,684 Shares in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFIX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,611,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,648,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

PFIX opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $73.36.

