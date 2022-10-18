3,510 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.