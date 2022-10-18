37Protocol (37C) Price Reaches $0.77 on Top Exchanges

37Protocol (37C) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. 37Protocol has a total market cap of $570.42 million and $64,972.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 37Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 37Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00004017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.01 or 0.27801595 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010859 BTC.

37Protocol Profile

37Protocol launched on July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. The official message board for 37Protocol is medium.com/@prnumber7. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. 37Protocol’s official website is 37protocol.org.

37Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

