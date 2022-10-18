3D L Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,198 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 28,645.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BAB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

