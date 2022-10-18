3D L Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $277,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.49. The company had a trading volume of 147,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,950. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.