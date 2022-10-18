3D L Capital Management LLC Buys 9,466 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,081. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.

