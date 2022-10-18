3D L Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,552 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.98. The stock had a trading volume of 505,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,348,712. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

