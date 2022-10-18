3D L Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

3D L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
IVW traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 134,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,742. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
- Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.