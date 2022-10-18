3D L Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

3D L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IVW traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 134,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,742. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.