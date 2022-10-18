3D L Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,013,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,736,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,966,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $371,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

BATS:DFIC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,003 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.