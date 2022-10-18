3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 5,456 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

3D L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 859,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 10.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGC. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

CGC stock remained flat at $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,902,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

