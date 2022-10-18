3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 693 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

3D L Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 713,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,079,000 after buying an additional 496,599 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after buying an additional 220,726 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 134,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,136,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,834. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $39.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.