3D L Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

3D L Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

