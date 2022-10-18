41,318 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,513,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,228,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,424,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $43.84. 1,991,932 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26.

