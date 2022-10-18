4,134 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,134 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $154.07 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462,646.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,728 shares of company stock worth $58,448,836. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

