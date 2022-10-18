504 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Bought by Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $9.25 on Tuesday, hitting $237.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,331. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $243.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

