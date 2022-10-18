5,607 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.