6,453 Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Bought by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUSC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,441,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 119,025 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 646,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after buying an additional 103,033 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,067,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 287,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 66,242 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NUSC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.53. 68,774 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

