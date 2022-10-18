6,664 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 96,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 49,295 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

EEMV stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.