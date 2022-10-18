7,667 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Acquired by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,126,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,298,000 after buying an additional 219,634 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $6,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 241,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 140,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 113,712 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

