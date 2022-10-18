936 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Acquired by Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 35,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,772. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $258.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.02 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

